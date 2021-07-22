Competitor from Mexico rides on Lincoln horse in National High School Finals Rodeo

"We haven't ever let anyone ride one of our horses before," Laue said. "But it's been a really neat experience."

Laue said Armendariz's performance in Mexico -- as well as a glowing endorsement from Steve Ross, the mutual acquaintance who connected the two -- is what helped persuade Rainy Lake to lease Ruby to the teen.

The practice isn't uncommon, she said, with competitors from Alaska and Hawaii often leasing horses when competing at rodeos in the Lower 48. But it was a first for Laue, who has transported Ruby back and forth from the stables to the Lancaster Event Center each day ahead of Armendariz's events.

In the week since Armendariz's arrival, she's grown close to Laue's niece, Clara Bradbury, who has helped her both train with Ruby and navigate life in Lincoln, often serving as an interpreter despite the fact that neither fluently speaks the other's language.

Using the translating app, Armendariz said she's competed in about six national rodeos in Mexico, but brought her talents to Lincoln this summer to compete on a larger stage as she pursues scholarships in the sport.