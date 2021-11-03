Companies submit plan to clean up AltEn waste, including enough wet cake to cover football field 150 feet deep

The focus has now turned to construction of a new "treated water pond system," a pair of lagoons capable of receiving 52 million gallons of water after it has been treated.

The treatment process includes removing solids, cleaning the water with chemicals and filtering it before it is pumped into the new ponds, which are expected to be finished by the end of November.

Meanwhile, the facility response group is working to drain the emergency pond, dredge approximately 25,000 cubic yards of sludge from the bottom, dispose of the pond's old, damaged liner and install a new liner by the middle of this month.

Once completed, the emergency pond will be the destination for the remaining contents of the digester tanks — which will be drained to a level below the piping that burst earlier this year — and store untreated water, according to the plan submitted to the state.

Work to consolidate the three wet cake piles, as well as soil underneath the piles, into a single location on the northwest corner of the property has also been completed, the facility response group said.

The sludge from the lagoons has been included in the wet cake pile, bringing the total waste material at the site to 350,000 cubic yards.