Community raises money for Lincoln teen whose car was stolen, wrecked

Preston Yager, like many teenage boys, loved his car.

But unlike most of his peers, his car was bought with money from his father who died serving in Iraq almost 15 years ago. Yager said the car was like his father’s gift to him.

So when he found out it had been stolen from the Lincoln Northeast school parking lot on the evening of Jan. 24, the junior was understandably upset.

“The material part is replaceable,” Preston said. “But because the money came from him it won’t be 100% fixed and good.”

The students who stole the car are suspected of entering a school locker room while Yager was at wrestling practice and stealing his keys, phone, IDs and debit card. When he returned and couldn't find his belongings, he searched the parking lot and realized his Chevy Malibu was also gone.

Preston’s mother, Mary Jo Yager, received a call around 1 a.m. the following morning from the Lincoln Police Department. The car was found totaled and abandoned in a Lincoln resident’s yard. The car only had liability insurance, so it would be on the family to find the money for a new vehicle.

Mary Jo took to Facebook to share her frustrations, catching the eye of longtime family friend Stephanie Dowding, who had the idea to start a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a new car.

“I knew he was a nice kid and I hated that this happened to him, so I just wanted to show him there’s still good in the world,” Dowding said. “Some people will do bad things, but other people will come and support you also."

Dowding had no idea how much her message of human kindness would ring true. Initially, she expected the page would help contribute a few hundred dollars toward a new car, but the donations have far surpassed that.

The page’s goal was set at $7,000, but as of Sunday the monetary gifts had amounted to more than $10,000.

“I didn’t really think of how many people would be able to lend a helping hand to me,” Preston Yager said. “I didn’t think it would go like that.”

But rather than buying a nicer car with the extra money, Preston Yager wants to pay it forward by giving back to the community somehow.

Mary Jo Yager said that attitude is typical of her son, as he's always looking to do things for others.

“When he’s going to make a decision about what to do or not do, he says, ‘I gotta make Dad proud,’” Mary Jo said.

Three students, whose names haven't been released because they are minors, were cited — two on suspicion of theft and one on suspicion of aiding and abetting theft, Lincoln Police Department Sgt. Jason Wesch said. No citations have been issued regarding the crash because it is still under investigation, Wesch said.

Preston Yager said the students used his bank card to make a few purchases before he reported his card missing. One of those purchases was at a school vending machine, and security cameras were able to identify the students.

Even with the heartbreak of losing an irreplaceable item, the family is seeing the event as something positive.

For Preston Yager, his new car will have a different meaning.

“I’ll look at this new car I’m gonna get as: My community helped me get this. People who didn’t know me helped me get this,” he said.

Preston Yager is involved in the ROTC program, and he plans to follow a family tradition and join the military after graduation, just like his father.

Mary Jo Yager said she wishes she could hug and thank each donor personally. The acts of kindness have not only helped lift her son's spirits, but her own as well.

“It gives me faith again that there is more good than bad out there,” she said.

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

