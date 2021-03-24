Community invited to stand against anti-Asian hate at candlelight vigil Thursday

A candlelight vigil standing against anti-Asian hate will take place at Tower Square on Thursday.

The vigil at the downtown P Street plaza begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by the Asian Community & Cultural Center, Nebraska Appleseed and the Karen Society of Nebraska.

The event comes amid a rising tide of anti-Asian sentiment during the coronavirus pandemic, including last week's shootings in Atlanta that left six Asian Americans dead.

Mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines will be followed, and only electric candles or phone lights will be allowed. The program also will be streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/events/122292326523039.

