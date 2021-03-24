 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community invited to stand against anti-Asian hate at candlelight vigil Thursday
0 comments
editor's pick

Community invited to stand against anti-Asian hate at candlelight vigil Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Candlelight vigil

David Kaseman faces south with the crowd during a Native prayer at a Solidarity Vigil for Charlottesville on April 13, 2017, at Tower Square.

 Journal Star file photo

A candlelight vigil standing against anti-Asian hate will take place at Tower Square on Thursday.

The vigil at the downtown P Street plaza begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by the Asian Community & Cultural Center, Nebraska Appleseed and the Karen Society of Nebraska. 

The event comes amid a rising tide of anti-Asian sentiment during the coronavirus pandemic, including last week's shootings in Atlanta that left six Asian Americans dead.

Mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines will be followed, and only electric candles or phone lights will be allowed. The program also will be streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/events/122292326523039.

Lincoln police take visible and behind-the-scenes steps following mass shootings in Boulder, Atlanta

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survivor describes 1st Georgia spa shooting scene

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News