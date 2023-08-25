Roller sports athletes will have the chance to give their input on the design for a new skateboard park in the South Haymarket Park.

The Lincoln Skatepark Association is hosting a skate park planning session on Sunday afternoon at The Bay.

The event will showcase photos of different features and obstacles that are typically included in skate parks. Guests will be able to indicate which features they prefer using stickers.

“This is a great opportunity for skaters, cyclists, roller skaters, wheelchair users and all wheeled athletes to make their voices heard regarding potential skatepark features,” said Lincoln Skatepark Association President Phil Burcher.

City officials unveiled design concepts for the proposed $15 million South Haymarket Park at Seventh and N streets in April. Construction is set to begin in fall 2024 and major components are set to be completed in late 2025.

