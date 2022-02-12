 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community donates more than $670,000 for Lincoln Littles

Lincoln Littles Giving Day

Donations to the fourth annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day – always close to Abraham Lincoln’s birthday – will go directly to quality child care providers, providing tuition assistance for children from lower-income families to attend their early childhood education programs.

During the fourth Lincoln Littles Giving Day on Wednesday, the Lincoln community donated $670,123 for the early childhood education organization, according to a Lincoln Community Foundation news release.

The initiative was started as way to aid with tuition cost for lower-income families wanting to use the child care services Lincoln Littles offers.

The city of Lincoln contributed $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds, and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a challenge asking the community to match the city's grant.

Lincoln Community Foundation President Alec Gorynski thanked residents for their generosity.

“Year after year, Lincoln Littles Giving Day harnesses the awesome power of philanthropy," Gorynski said. "This community sees the critical need for all children in Lincoln to receive the quality early childhood education and care that they deserve."

