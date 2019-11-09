Along the sidewalks outside the state Capitol, several hundred people came together Saturday to show their appreciation for those who have served our country.
Veterans wearing uniforms, pins and hats from their time in the service stood proudly, as volunteers, local organizations and high school marching bands proceeded down K Street during the second annual Veterans Day Parade.
"This is a day about honoring them," Army veteran and City Councilman Roy Christensen, a driving force behind the parade, said during the opening ceremony.
Lincoln veteran Marlin Keith Sheets, who served for 27 years, and his wife, Maryalice, both 82, said they didn't expect hundreds of people to show up.
Marlin Keith said he was surprised by crowd despite the warm weather, when temperatures reach the mid-70s.
"It's rewarding to see so many people appreciating our veterans," he said.
Although there were days when Maryalice missed him while he was overseas, she said she's proud of what he's done and how he passed on his love for the country to their son and grandson, who also served.
“There’s no greater honor than someone laying down his life for the country," Marlin Keith Sheets said.
Being away from his wife was also a challenge for Joe Paulsen, 73, who served three years during the Vietnam war.
The support of his wife and other troop members helped him endure tough times, he said.
And Saturday's parade also showed him continued support from the community.
"It means a lot," Paulsen said. "This is a way to go out and honor a group of people that have served our country and to honor those people who served and who are now not with us."
The parade also commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Two World War II veterans — 94-year-old Don Raasch and 97-year-old Sylvester Joseph Schroer, who is the oldest living World War II veteran in Lincoln — were chosen as the parade's grand marshals. Both agreed that the community's appreciation of their sacrifice gave them a sense of honor and appreciation of home.
"It means everything, fighting for the United States," Schroer said. "It's still the best place to live, and I am so happy here."
Angela Burns, a 27-year-old Navy reservist and a graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said she could not thank the veterans enough for their sacrifice for their country.
“For me I got emotional seeing all these people that have already been through the service and that they fought for our country," she said. "Now I feel like my job is kind of easy compared to theirs. There's just so much more freedom."