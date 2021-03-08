Community comes together to honor 19-year-old who died in motorcycle crash

Saturday night, dozens of vehicles flocked to the EZ Go near 27th and O streets to remember a man whose passion was cars and motorcycles.
Simon Blair, 19, died in a crash Wednesday night near 27th and Tierra Drive while riding his motorcycle.
Blair went to Lincoln East and was passionate about fixing up cars and bikes. His friends said he probably would have become a mechanic someday.
The number of cars, trucks and motorcycles gathered at the memorial cruise Saturday night overwhelmed the gas station’s parking lot. Blair’s friend Daniel Foreman said the outpouring of support for Blair came not just from the biker community, but also the countless others whose lives he touched.
“It's just crazy how many people, how many different communities came out and supported him and knew who he was and just knew the good of him,” Foreman said.
Blair was always riding his motorcycle around town, friends said. Tanner Chamblee said Blair bought his bike for just a couple hundred dollars and he was always having to fix it up, but he loved it nonetheless.
“He would always fix it up and he just rode that thing around like it was the most expensive bike in the world,” Chamblee said. “There was nothing that could keep that kid from riding it.”
Chamblee said he and Blair had been friends since freshman year of high school and they also bonded over their similar trucks. He said it seemed like Blair was always purchasing a new vehicle to fix up every couple of months.
“He was always so proud of them no matter what was wrong with them,” he said.
Blair’s personality was infectious and he could put anyone in a good mood, Chamblee said.
“He could literally make anybody laugh,” he said. “It could be your worst day and Simon was there making you laugh within five minutes of meeting him.”
He loved vehicles but Blair also prided himself on always being around to support his friends and family. Even if he was on the road, he would pull over and answer if you called, Chamblee said.
Friends and family have shown their love for Blair through a memorial Facebook page, posting their favorite memories of his goofy personality and love for his bike and cars.
Memorial services for Blair will be held Saturday at Bethany Funeral Home.
Blair's friends are also organizing a memorial ride on March 14 at 1 p.m. that is open to the public and will meet at Star City Motorsports, Chamblee said.
Friends said Blair will always be remembered for the goofy but also deeply caring person he was.
“He put so many smiles on people's faces,” Foreman said. “It's insane to believe he's just gone.”
