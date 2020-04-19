Coming soon to E Street: New home, new apartments, new community land trust

The foundation was fresh on one side of E Street, the demolition crew had done its work on the other, and Shawn Ryba didn’t quite know how to feel.
“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” the executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization said Friday. “It’s been frustrating, it’s been difficult, and it’s just really exciting right now.”
The nonprofit has spent the past three years trying to raise the quality of life in the neighborhoods south of downtown — some of the city’s oldest, lowest-income, most diverse and densely populated areas.
Much of the work has been abstract, with the small staff focused on listening to and prioritizing neighborhood concerns. They’ve knocked on thousands of doors, hosted meetings, organized block parties, drafted strategic plans.
But they’ve also spent two years focused on a pair of problem properties near 11th and E in the Everett Neighborhood. And now they’re starting to see concrete evidence of their efforts.
At 1105 E St., contractors poured a foundation for what will soon be a three-bedroom house for a first-time homebuyer.
Across the street, a demolition crew knocked down the hollowed-out remains of a turn-of-the-century apartment building. By next year, it should be replaced with a modern four-plex with reasonable rents.
This is what the neighborhood needs, Ryba said: Good, clean and attainable places to live. In all of his group’s discussions with community members, quality affordable housing was among their highest priorities.
“And to see these projects starting to take life and take shape is really exciting to us,” he said. “We hope we have heard and listened to the community.”
The projects
The South of Downtown group raised money to buy 1105 E St. two years ago, after the stripped-to-the-studs corner home had sat vacant for years, piling up police calls and code violations.
At the time, Ryba called it symbolic: Here was a waste of a home in a neighborhood that needed it most.
“To me, it’s the lowest hanging fruit,” he said then. “In such a housing crisis, in such an environment, we should be putting people in there. We shouldn’t be letting them sit there vacant.”
The nonprofit thought about renovating it, but the price was prohibitive. Instead, it had it razed and is working with NeighborWorks Lincoln to build and sell a new house to an eligible buyer.
They had to change some of their proposed plans — like the roofline of the porch and the window placement — to get approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, said Terry Uland, interim CEO of NeighborWorks. But now the project is moving forward, with the foundation put in place earlier this month.
By this fall, a two-story, 1,300-square foot house will face 11th Street. And after that, a new neighbor will move in.
NeighborWorks will find a qualified low-income buyer, likely from the 80 or so annual participants of its home-buyer training, Uland said.
South of Downtown bought 1120 E in November, though it was on Ryba’s radar for years. The 2,700-square-foot property had been vacant for a decade, with a hole in the roof, signs of squatters strewn everywhere and a bucket for excrement on the front porch.
A demolition crew got rid of all that last week.
The nonprofit is working with an architect to design its replacement, but Ryba envisions a four-unit apartment building that blends into the historic neighborhood.
Two units will be accessible, and all will be affordable and energy-efficient, he said.
He also wants to incorporate room outside for the tenants.
“Our neighborhood is so dense with property and people, we want to make sure there’s gardening space and common space.”
South of Downtown will apply for grants and explore other fundraising, Ryba said, so it could be late next year before the apartment building is finished.
State’s first community land trust?
To try to lower the cost for buyers and renters, South of Downtown is creating what is believed to be the state’s first community land trust, which legally separates a home from the ground beneath it.
South of Downtown will keep the land, and sell the building.
So the homebuyer at 1105 E St., for example, will only have to finance the structure, and not also the value of the land — in this case, a small lot worth about $15,000.
In some cases, the land can account for up to 30 percent of a property’s value, meaning the buyer only needs to finance two-thirds of the cost of a comparable property.
“That’s one of the ways it makes it more affordable to go forward,” said Lincoln attorney Kent Seacrest, who is establishing the land trust for South of Downtown. In his research, Seacrest has found more than 300 land trusts in 46 states, but none in Nebraska.
South of Downtown will give the homebuyer a 99-year lease on the land, so the buyer is required to pay rent, but it’s still more affordable than trying to fund 100 percent of the property, Seacrest said.
There can be complications, he said. If a homeowner sells, they’ll have to negotiate with the trust how to split any equity if the property’s value has gone up.
“You don’t get all the appreciation, but similarly, you don’t have all the risk.”
Ryba also hopes to use the community land trust to control rental rates at the future four-plex, to guard against tenants eventually being priced out of their apartments.
“As all of the other rents around us go up because of gentrification, we’re still going to lock the rent in, and that’s going to allow them to stay.”
