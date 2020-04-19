Coming soon to E Street: New home, new apartments, new community land trust

To try to lower the cost for buyers and renters, South of Downtown is creating what is believed to be the state’s first community land trust, which legally separates a home from the ground beneath it.

South of Downtown will keep the land, and sell the building.

So the homebuyer at 1105 E St., for example, will only have to finance the structure, and not also the value of the land — in this case, a small lot worth about $15,000.

In some cases, the land can account for up to 30 percent of a property’s value, meaning the buyer only needs to finance two-thirds of the cost of a comparable property.

“That’s one of the ways it makes it more affordable to go forward,” said Lincoln attorney Kent Seacrest, who is establishing the land trust for South of Downtown. In his research, Seacrest has found more than 300 land trusts in 46 states, but none in Nebraska.

South of Downtown will give the homebuyer a 99-year lease on the land, so the buyer is required to pay rent, but it’s still more affordable than trying to fund 100 percent of the property, Seacrest said.

There can be complications, he said. If a homeowner sells, they’ll have to negotiate with the trust how to split any equity if the property’s value has gone up.