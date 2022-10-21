Coming Home: Former Lincoln actress returns in Lied Center's performance of 'Chicago'

Megan Campbell is excited about exploring the Historic Haymarket district this week. She promised her mother she'd pick up a pound of her favorite coffee from The Mill, and, of course, a treat from Ivanna Cone for herself.

Most of all, she's thrilled at the idea of being back inside the dressing rooms at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

It's been 16 years since Campbell, then a middle-schooler at Lux, performed at the Lied in "The Nutcracker," Lincoln's annual holiday tradition.

Now she's back, this time as a cast member of "Chicago," the touring Broadway musical that has been featured on the big screen and stage over the last 47 years.

The show will run from Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., which allows Campbell, 30, time to explore some of her favorite places in Lincoln.

"I'm so excited about going back to Lincoln," she said. "It's going to be kind of surreal being back."

There are dozens of family members, school friends and dance classmates and teachers who will be in the audience for at least one of the four shows.

"Lincoln was a good place to grow up," said Campbell, who moved here at the age of 6 and stayed through middle school before moving to Dallas. "We moved around a lot when I was young and Lincoln was the place I lived the longest."

After graduating from high school, she went to Oklahoma City University and became part of a theater program that also attracted former Lincolnite Kate Moore, who is now working as Sara Bareilles' understudy in the Broadway production of "Into the Woods."

She earned her bachelor's degree and moved right to New York to begin auditioning. One of her first castings was for Norwegian Cruise Lines, where she performed nightly in "Swing," the cruise ship's musical.

She originally was cast for the touring production of "Chicago" in January 2020, but the pandemic shut down all forms of entertainment for close to two years.

"We were traveling to Palm Springs when we got the news they were shutting us down," she said. "We thought it was going to be two weeks. That turned into two months, then six months and here we were nearly two years later."

When they got the go-ahead to begin touring again, the directors started rehearsals at square one because "Chicago," set in jazz age of the 1920s, requires great detail.

"There's so much detail and precision involved in this production," Campbell said. "We were starting to grab hold of it when they shut us down. When we restarted, I'm so glad we started from scratch."

Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, the musical is based on a 1926 play written by a crime reporter. It premiered on Broadway in 1975, with original choreography by Bob Fosse.

The show tells the tale of Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, rival Vaudeville performers who have landed in the Cook County Jail for crimes of the heart.

Velma shot her husband, whom she found in bed with her sister. Roxie shot the lover she’d been cheating on her husband with. Velma has been a star of vaudeville, while Roxie’s still trying to get there.

Campbell, who in the ensemble and is also an understudy for the part of Mama Morton, said the dancing is what makes this show special.

"I love the simplicity and the performance nature of the dancing," she said of the vaudevillian show. "You're using the acting and storytelling to project the movements."