Make no mistake, the Zoo Bar has a rich tradition as a music club and the bona fides to back it up.

The downtown club is a treasure, says Denver comedian Sam Tallent, who has done a handful of shows there in recent years and will be the headliner on Sunday when the Zoo Bar brings back comedy after a six-month hiatus.

He thinks so highly of the venue, he filmed the last segment of his Amazon Prime comedy special — at a Sunday-night show in March 2020, just before America was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic — at the Zoo Bar.

"It makes no sense that this place is in Lincoln," he said. "There’s a lot of historical relevance to the place and that makes it a cool place to be."

Still, if he's being honest, the Zoo Bar — despite its weathered brick walls that are adorned with myriad photos and posters that showcase its rich musical history — is not an ideal setup for a comedy show.

"If you're grading the place you'd probably give it a C," said Tallent, who points out that the restrooms are located next to the stage and in order to use them, you have to walk past the performing comic, which seldom goes unnoticed or without comment. "Anyone who gets up to relieve themselves gets skewered."

Jokes aside, Tallent said the Zoo's comedic success in recent years can be largely attributed to Brad Stewart, who in eight years turned Zoolarious into a Sunday-night destination for standup comics and comedy lovers alike.

"He cared about that show," Tallent said. "He made it great."

Six months after Stewart's sudden death following a short bout with pancreatic cancer, there's nowhere else Tallent would rather be this week.

He'll raise the curtain on Zootenanny, a step-brother to what Stewart created, which will debut — at this point monthly — on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Zootenanny is the brainchild of Jake Gardner, Mallory Celani and James Lindsey, who knew the importance of making sure Lincoln's comedy scene continued beyond Stewart.

"We wanted to continue what Brad started — what he made out of nothing in this town," said Gardner, who was a Zoolarious co-host in its early days. "We didn’t want that to go away. We can’t do it exactly like he did, but we want to pay tribute to it and kind of build on it."

Zootenanny won't be your typical comedy show, Gardner warns. With all three co-hosts on the stage together, there is the potential for plenty of ad-libbing and riffing off each other — plenty of opportunities for the show to go off the rails, which creates a synergy of unpredictability that is not often seen on a comedy stage.

Tallent worked with Celani in Fort Collins, Colorado, and didn't hesitate when she asked him to be the new show's first headliner.

"I'm glad comedy is back in Lincoln," he said. "I know the three of them and I think they will make it great. They will do it their own way and it will be a great show, too."

Photos: ZooFest brings 49th year of soul to downtown Lincoln