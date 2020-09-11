College students, prisoners drive record week of COVID cases; city offers more housing help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s COVID-19 risk dial remained squarely at the center of the high-risk level after a second record-breaking week of coronavirus cases.

As of Friday afternoon, Lancaster County had recorded 498 new cases this week, up from last week’s high of 476.

And many of them can be attributed to college students and, more recently, prison inmates, Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said at an afternoon news conference.

Of Friday’s 153 new cases, Lopez said, the prisons system accounts for 66, or 43%. People between 18 and 22 years of age account for 51 cases, or 34%.

The prisons system's Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln is now under quarantine after 30 inmates tested positive, the Department of Correctional Services said.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary has prohibited visitors and required inmates to isolate or quarantine.

But young people have more freedom — and more risk.

They’re helping drive the county’s weekly rolling average of daily cases — from the low 20s in mid-August to 83 in September — and its average weekly positivity rate, which has nearly doubled, from 6.8% on Aug. 22 to 13.3% on Sept. 5, Lopez said.