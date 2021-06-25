Cole Swindell brings high-energy performance to Pinnacle

Cole Swindell took a deep breath after he finished singing “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight”
“I’ve got to calm down,” he told the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd. “My adrenaline’s really pumping. It’s hard not to be excited. We’ve waited so long to get up here and do this.”
After a run down the two-lane in “20 in a Chevy,” Swindell was at the mic again, introducing “Middle of a Memory.
“Let’s make a memory tonight,” he said. “We’re back, you’re back. We’re not going to forget this.”
Swindell’s performance was good enough. It’s not likely to be forgotten by the 2,500 people who filled the arena floor.
Smartly arranged, the slow “Break Up in the End,” showcased Swindell’s singing chops and kicked off a medley of break-up songs.
Their antidote — party songs -- followed, medley fashion until a full run of the funky, blues tinged “Both Sides of the Mississippi.”
Then the engaging Swindell began telling his story to the crowd, many of whom likely already knew that he’d moved from Georgia to Nashville to be a songwriter and that his first job was hawking merch for his pal Luke Bryan.
“To go from selling somebody’s T-shirts to writing a No. 1 song is pretty incredible,” he said.
That No. 1 was “Give Me Some of That,” taken to the top of the charts by Thomas Rhett and finished live by the crowd as Swindell let the fans sing the chorus alone.
The same thing happened on the touching ballad “You Should Be Here,” demonstrating his and the songs connection with the fans.
And, to his credit, when he pulled out a ‘90s country covers, it was Joe Diffie’s swinging honky-tonker “Pickup Man”
Swindell, who’s moving up the country ladder from playing clubs and early support on arena tours, was to play Pinewood Bowl Friday.
But, for 80 minutes, he and his band impressively handled the show in the arena, an indicator that with a few more hits and mid-level exposure, he’s got a shot to be back as a headliner.