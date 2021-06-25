Cole Swindell brings high-energy performance to Pinnacle

Cole Swindell took a deep breath after he finished singing “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight”

“I’ve got to calm down,” he told the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd. “My adrenaline’s really pumping. It’s hard not to be excited. We’ve waited so long to get up here and do this.”

After a run down the two-lane in “20 in a Chevy,” Swindell was at the mic again, introducing “Middle of a Memory.

“Let’s make a memory tonight,” he said. “We’re back, you’re back. We’re not going to forget this.”

Swindell’s performance was good enough. It’s not likely to be forgotten by the 2,500 people who filled the arena floor.

Smartly arranged, the slow “Break Up in the End,” showcased Swindell’s singing chops and kicked off a medley of break-up songs.

Their antidote — party songs -- followed, medley fashion until a full run of the funky, blues tinged “Both Sides of the Mississippi.”

Then the engaging Swindell began telling his story to the crowd, many of whom likely already knew that he’d moved from Georgia to Nashville to be a songwriter and that his first job was hawking merch for his pal Luke Bryan.