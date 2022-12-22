Cold weather creates challenges for city crews clearing streets

Lincoln didn’t get a whole lot of snow during its first winter storm but the frigid temperatures created some challenges for the city’s crews.

Beginning Wednesday afternoon when freezing drizzle began to fall, the city deployed 36 of its 55 snowplows to begin spreading salt and brine mixture that works as a deicer on arterials and emergency snow routes.

Crews have been out since then and will likely keep working until Friday afternoon, said Tim Byrne, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities maintenance operations manager.

City officials decided not to call in contractors to help with residential streets after surveying several areas and determining most areas had 1-2 inches of snow and were passable, Byrne said.

In making that decision, he said, they also looked at the long-range forecast, which predicts temperatures will continue to rise and promote melting by early next week.

But Wednesday night and Thursday, bitter cold took hold: At 9 a.m. Thursday in Lincoln it was minus 13 with a wind chill of minus 42.

That creates challenges for road crews, Byrne said. It’s hard on crews out in the elements and requires a different brine mixture for it to remain effective.

“Deicer that’s effective at 10 degrees is less effective at 10-below,” he said.

Crews also have to add fuel additives and use a different type of diesel gas so the trucks keep working.

New autofill machines make adapting to changing conditions easier, Byrne said, allowing crews to choose the type of brine mix it needs – kind of like motorists choosing the type of gas they want at the pump.

Thursday afternoon, as temperatures warmed slightly, crews concentrated on clearing the snow pack on arterials and emergency snow routes and planned to begin clearing school and bus routes. They also continued to monitor streets in case they need more attention.

“Tomorrow we should be in good shape and our staff should be able to enjoy a holiday at home,” Byrne said.

