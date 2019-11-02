A leading advocate for seniors affected by dementia and their caregivers, and the founder of a group of musicians who bring comfort to those in hospice care, are this year’s award winners recognized by the Coalition for Older Adult Health Promotion (COAHP).
Gayleen Bradley, branch manager of Care Consultants for the Aging, and Patty Niemann, who founded the Eastridge Hospice Singers, were honored during COAHP’s annual luncheon Oct. 18 at Hidden Valley Golf Course.
Bradley, a certified dementia care specialist, was nominated for her 10-plus years working with seniors during her professional career and volunteering countless hours touching the lives of seniors. Her nomination letter revealed that she volunteers her time educating and facilitating support groups to help families navigate the stages of dementia, and providing educational workshops to help senior-living community team members, residents and residents’ families.
Bradley’s volunteerism has also included co-chairing the annual Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Conference for three years and serving on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee and the Lincoln Caregiver Education Group.
Niemann, a retired music teacher of 34 years, founded the Eastridge Hospice Singers in the fall of 2018 after reading a Lincoln Journal Star article about a friend who had formed the Hastings Hospice Choir the previous year. Following her heart and allowing her faith to guide her, she created a group of 16 singers that received hospice training through Tabitha. Niemann organized practices and started bedside singing visits last December.
At the time her nomination was received, the group had already recorded 41 visits, including singing presentations for community groups. Although the Eastridge Hospice Singers are formally associated with Tabitha Hospice and HoriSun Hospice, the group sings for anyone receiving hospice care from a hospice provider. The Eastridge Hospice Singers, supported by Eastridge Presbyterian Church, are represented by six different church denominations.
Other nominees for this year’s awards are:
You have free articles remaining.
Professional – Arla Gossin, Legacy Retirement Communities Dining Services staff; and Jen Wolf-Wubbels, a leadership team member for Southlake Village Rehabilitation & Care Center.
Volunteer – Natalie Leon and her pup “Zeke” – volunteers for Tabitha’s Hospice Volunteer program.
COAHP also presented a $500 scholarship to each of the following:
Shelly Lefever, a Sumner Place employee the past three years who is pursuing the rank of Registered Nurse;
Ellen Koch, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior and hospice volunteer; and
Amel Hskan, a Sumner Place employee who is scheduled to receive an associate degree in December from Southeast Community College.
The COAHP facilitates opportunities to promote communication and coordination among providers by sharing information and identifying services that impact older adults in southeast Nebraska. The Lincoln COAHP has been led since 2016 by President Kayla Schaf, a retirement living adviser at The Legacy.