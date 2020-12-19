 Skip to main content
Co-founder of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach dies at age 92
Co-founder of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach dies at age 92

Ruth McKinstry was known for serving and helping others through her teaching career, and she continued that legacy with her work at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

McKinstry, the co-founder of the Lincoln nonprofit, died in Lincoln on Dec. 2 at age 92.

McKinstry was also known throughout the Lincoln community for her volunteer work at several organizations, including the Lincoln Literacy Council and the People’s City Mission, when she wasn’t focusing on expanding Matt Talbot’s reach.

“She was always busy. She was always doing something for someone,” said Vicki Halstrom, McKinstry's oldest daughter.

McKinstry was born in Hollenberg, Kansas, and moved to Fairbury the summer before she started high school. After graduating from high school, she attended Fairbury Junior College and later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in education.

McKinstry married two times, had five children and taught at multiple schools in Jefferson County. After retiring from teaching in May 1988, she moved to Lincoln and started working for CEDARS Home for Children Foundation and organized Matt Talbot along with Mary Costello in 1992.

At Matt Talbot, McKinstry focused on recruiting and training volunteer teams to provide daily meals, doing community presentations, building partnerships with other organizations and tracking donations and number of meals provided. She continued this work until six months before her death.

“Her tenaciousness and strength of faith paired with her compassion and commitment to the homeless and working poor helped recruit hundreds of volunteers to support our mission throughout the years,” said Susanne Blue, executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

McKinstry also made sure her five children, 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren were as committed to providing help to others as she was.

“She involved all of her kids and grandkids in serving at the Matt Talbot Kitchen," Halstrom said. "We would serve as a family. She instilled work ethic, responsibility, organization to the kids and the grandkids.”

Halstrom said she would like the community to remember her mother as “a fearless leader who used her initiative, dedication and ongoing effort to ensure the continued growth of the mission of the Matt Talbot Kitchen.”

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

