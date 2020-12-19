Co-founder of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach dies at age 92

Ruth McKinstry was known for serving and helping others through her teaching career, and she continued that legacy with her work at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

McKinstry, the co-founder of the Lincoln nonprofit, died in Lincoln on Dec. 2 at age 92.

McKinstry was also known throughout the Lincoln community for her volunteer work at several organizations, including the Lincoln Literacy Council and the People’s City Mission, when she wasn’t focusing on expanding Matt Talbot’s reach.

“She was always busy. She was always doing something for someone,” said Vicki Halstrom, McKinstry's oldest daughter.

McKinstry was born in Hollenberg, Kansas, and moved to Fairbury the summer before she started high school. After graduating from high school, she attended Fairbury Junior College and later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in education.

McKinstry married two times, had five children and taught at multiple schools in Jefferson County. After retiring from teaching in May 1988, she moved to Lincoln and started working for CEDARS Home for Children Foundation and organized Matt Talbot along with Mary Costello in 1992.