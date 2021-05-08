Closures on North 27th Street to begin Monday

Starting Monday, North 27th Street will have road closures between Theresa Street and Old Dairy Road for bridge repairs over Salt Creek.
Traffic on 27th Street will be maintained during the work, but turn lanes may be restricted at times, according to a news release from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. Fairfield Street also will have limited access during the work.
The Salt Creek Levee Trail at 27th and Fairfield streets will also close periodically during the project, and StarTran bus stops on Route 27 will be affected.