Closure of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection delayed to next week

The stormwater pipe maintenance project at the intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road originally scheduled to begin Tuesday has been rescheduled to June 20, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

The intersection is expected to reopen June 28.

Access to businesses will be maintained, but StarTran Route 53-Southpointe will shut down during this time. Digital signs will alert travelers of construction along the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes at transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234 with any questions.

