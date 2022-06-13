Closure of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection delayed to next week

The stormwater pipe maintenance project at the intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road originally scheduled to begin Tuesday has been rescheduled to June 20, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.
The intersection is expected to reopen June 28.
Access to businesses will be maintained, but StarTran Route 53-Southpointe will shut down during this time. Digital signs will alert travelers of construction along the roadway.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes at transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234 with any questions.
Adventure Golf Center co-owner Dylan Bohlke will appear on the fourth season of the extreme putt-putt show "Holey Moley." The program will air on ABC Tuesday at 7 p.m. and play for the public on the Railyard's big screens.
Keith Doering had been riding his 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle north on 84th Street around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when a southbound Jeep turned left onto Augusta Drive, crossing into Doering's path, the police said in a news release.
Kyvell Stark turned himself into police Tuesday morning, and Police Chief Teresa Ewins said he would be charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.