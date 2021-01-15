Closings, cancellations, postponements

Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notice to citydesk@journalstar.com.
* Lincoln City Libraries are closed.
* Lincoln Eagle's Club closed for the evening.
* Lincoln Public Schools.
* Larson Lifestyle water aerobics for the morning are canceled.
* The Center for People in Need is closed.
* The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties is closed.
*The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is closed.
* High School Sports events: journalstar.com/sports/high-school/basketball/boys/fridays-high-school-sporting-events-affected-by-weather/article_ea405adf-8963-5016-9fb6-758b00884107.html (Please click on the link.)