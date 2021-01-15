 Skip to main content
Closings, cancellations, postponements
Closings, cancellations, postponements

Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notice to citydesk@journalstar.com.

* Lincoln City Libraries are closed.

* Lincoln Eagle's Club closed for the evening. 

* Lincoln Public Schools. 

* Larson Lifestyle water aerobics for the morning are canceled.

* The Center for People in Need is closed.

* The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties is closed.

*The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is closed.

* High School Sports events: journalstar.com/sports/high-school/basketball/boys/fridays-high-school-sporting-events-affected-by-weather/article_ea405adf-8963-5016-9fb6-758b00884107.html  (Please click on the link.)

