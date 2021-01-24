Closings, cancellations, postponements

Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notice to citydesk@journalstar.com.
* Lincoln Public Schools.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alex Lantz
Weekend editor
Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today