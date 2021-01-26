Closings, cancellations, postponements and openings.

Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notices to citydesk@journalstar.com.

* All Lincoln City Libraries locations will remain closed. Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. is opening at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

* Lincoln Public Schools are closed Wednesday.

* All city recreation centers and the Pioneers Park Nature Center are closed Tuesday. The F Street Community Center is open only for those registered in the before and after school programs.

* Basler Dermatology closed.

* Bluestem Health closed until noon Tuesday.

* Center for People in Need closed Tuesday.

* Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties administrative offices and Head Start centers closed Tuesday.

* Custom Hearing Solutions, 4740 Linden St. is closed Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.

* Lincoln Eagles Club is closed Tuesday evening.