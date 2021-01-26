Closings, cancellations, postponements and openings.

Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notices to citydesk@journalstar.com.
* All Lincoln City Libraries locations will remain closed. Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. is opening at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
* Lincoln Public Schools are closed Wednesday.
* All city recreation centers and the Pioneers Park Nature Center are closed Tuesday. The F Street Community Center is open only for those registered in the before and after school programs.
* Basler Dermatology closed.
* Bluestem Health closed until noon Tuesday.
* Center for People in Need closed Tuesday.
* Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties administrative offices and Head Start centers closed Tuesday.
* Custom Hearing Solutions, 4740 Linden St. is closed Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.
* Lincoln Eagles Club is closed Tuesday evening.
* Lincoln Karate Clinic have cancelled all of their classes Tuesday.
* Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is closed Tuesday.
* Sun Valley Lanes and Games is closed Tuesday.
* The Groom Room, 1625 Cotner Blvd., suite 22 is closed Tuesday.
* Union College closed Tuesday.
* YMCA of Lincoln closed Tuesday.
The following are open on Wednesday:
* Center for People in Need are open Wednesday, but the usual food and diaper distribution, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. is rescheduled to 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
* University of Nebraska-Lincoln is open Wednesday.
