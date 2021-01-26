 Skip to main content
Closings, cancellations, postponements and openings.
Closings, cancellations, postponements and openings.

Closed sign

Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notices to citydesk@journalstar.com.

* All Lincoln City Libraries locations will remain closed. Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. is opening at 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

* Lincoln Public Schools are closed Wednesday.

**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

* All city recreation centers and the Pioneers Park Nature Center are closed Tuesday. The F Street Community Center is open only for those registered in the before and after school programs.

* Basler Dermatology closed.

* Bluestem Health closed until noon Tuesday. 

* Center for People in Need closed Tuesday.

* Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties administrative offices and Head Start centers closed Tuesday.

* Custom Hearing Solutions, 4740 Linden St. is closed Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday. 

* Lincoln Eagles Club is closed Tuesday evening. 

Lincoln Karate Clinic have cancelled all of their classes Tuesday. 

* Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is closed Tuesday. 

* Sun Valley Lanes and Games is closed Tuesday. 

* The Groom Room, 1625 Cotner Blvd., suite 22 is closed Tuesday.

* Union College closed Tuesday.

* YMCA of Lincoln closed Tuesday.

The following are open on Wednesday:

* Center for People in Need are open Wednesday, but the usual food and diaper distribution, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. is rescheduled to 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 

* University of Nebraska-Lincoln is open Wednesday. 

LPS, UNL cancel Monday classes as snowstorm hits

PHOTOS: BLIZZARD OF 1948-49

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

