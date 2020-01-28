Closing in on 25 years of Barber Bob at the Lincoln VA

“One of the things you find is, Bob being a veteran means he can relate to the guys who come in probably better than you might imagine,” Malk said. “Being a veteran allows you to bridge the generation gaps a lot easier, and in the military there is a sense of camaraderie that's really valuable. And the other thing is, he always tries to give away fudge — I don't know if he puts that ‘wacky tobaccy’ in them, but everyone walks out of here with a smile on their face.”

Right on time, Taylor is finishing up John Matulis’ haircut, who has been coming to see him for years.

“You gonna take your wife some fudge?” Taylor asks him.

The fudge sits in a tin box on the counter. Taylor takes a few pieces and wraps them in aluminum foil. He’s been making his homemade fudge recipe for 40 years.

“I always joke and say his wife must make the fudge because it’s so good,” Matulis said. “He’s got a big enough head the way it is now.”

It’s not yet noon on a Friday, and Taylor has barely set his clippers down. Don Piersol has been patiently waiting for his trim. He’s been coming to see Taylor for a little over 22 years.

“He’s one reason why I quit playing golf, it got so that he can even beat me,” Taylor said.