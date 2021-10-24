Closed stretch of Oak Creek Trail will be repaired, reopened

The damaged stretch of the Oak Creek Trail near Valparaiso -- closed since August 2019 -- is expected to reopen in the spring.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board last week approved a nearly $230,000 construction contract to repair erosion damage.
High water had eroded the streambank close to the trail, but High Plains Enterprises of Martell -- using plans prepared by Olsson -- will stabilize the bank and realign the trail.
The 12-mile recreational trail connects Valparaiso with Brainard.
