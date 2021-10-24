 Skip to main content
Closed stretch of Oak Creek Trail will be repaired, reopened
Closed stretch of Oak Creek Trail will be repaired, reopened

Oak Creek Trail

The Oak Creek Trail connects Valparaiso and Brainard.

 Journal Star file photo

The damaged stretch of the Oak Creek Trail near Valparaiso -- closed since August 2019 -- is expected to reopen in the spring.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board last week approved a nearly $230,000 construction contract to repair erosion damage.

High water had eroded the streambank close to the trail, but High Plains Enterprises of Martell -- using plans prepared by Olsson -- will stabilize the bank and realign the trail.

The 12-mile recreational trail connects Valparaiso with Brainard.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

