Closed since March, Lincoln's Downtown YMCA won't reopen

The YMCA of Lincoln is closing its 11th and P location, leaving it without a downtown presence for the first time in nearly 150 years.
The branch was closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus, and the YMCA announced Thursday it has decided to not reopen.
YMCA President and CEO Barb Bettin called it a financial decision.
The nonprofit is focused on stabilizing its overall financial footing -- which has been strained by the pandemic -- and the downtown branch’s rising maintenance and capital expenses have long been costly.
The future of the Downtown Y has been something they’ve discussed since she became CEO in 2002, she said.
“We try to maintain, and as we try to maintain, the facility continues to age. So here we are at a crossroads.”
After the branch closed, a YMCA task force assembled its financial data and membership numbers, and its executive committee weighed that against the nonprofit’s updated 2021 budget forecast.
“And we knew that this was the right decision for the overall health of the association.”
The downtown location was the oldest of its five branches, occupying three floors of the 94-year-old Georgian Place apartment building, including a pool, since 1971 -- one of the Y’s several downtown locations since it started in 1871 with young men’s Bible study and exercise near 13th and N.
But it hasn’t been the busiest branch. Before the pandemic, its front desk would record an average of 11,000 membership card scans a month, Bettin said, though that number includes multiple visits by individual members.
By comparison, the Cooper and Copple Family branches logged up to 35,000 scans a month.
Before the Downtown Y closed March 17, it had about 70 staffers -- including fitness instructors, personal trainers and front-desk workers -- with three of those full-time employees.
About a third of that staff has since moved to the four remaining locations, Bettin said. And about 40% of Downtown Y members are now working out at the other branches.
The YMCA plans to sell the space it owns inside Georgian Place, but Bettin left open the possibility of an eventual return to downtown, though the nonprofit doesn’t have any formal or final plans yet.
“At this particular time, we don’t know if that’s a program, whether it’s a small building or a large building. Everyone is committed to looking at that, but at this point we wanted to make this decision.”
