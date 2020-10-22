Closed since March, Lincoln's Downtown YMCA won't reopen

The YMCA of Lincoln is closing its 11th and P location, leaving it without a downtown presence for the first time in nearly 150 years.

The branch was closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus, and the YMCA announced Thursday it has decided to not reopen.

YMCA President and CEO Barb Bettin called it a financial decision.

The nonprofit is focused on stabilizing its overall financial footing -- which has been strained by the pandemic -- and the downtown branch’s rising maintenance and capital expenses have long been costly.

The future of the Downtown Y has been something they’ve discussed since she became CEO in 2002, she said.

“We try to maintain, and as we try to maintain, the facility continues to age. So here we are at a crossroads.”

After the branch closed, a YMCA task force assembled its financial data and membership numbers, and its executive committee weighed that against the nonprofit’s updated 2021 budget forecast.

“And we knew that this was the right decision for the overall health of the association.”

