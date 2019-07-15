How to buy, sell or watch

To bid, or just watch: The public can preview the cars from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. No admission charge, no cost to register to bid. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

To sell: The auction still has openings, and new listings will be accepted through Thursday. Contact SG Auction at 507-498-9000 or sgauction.net

Sales times: 11 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday.

To view listings: Go to sgauction.net and click All Listings.

To bid online: Go to proxibid.com, click Collector Cars, click SG Auction banner.