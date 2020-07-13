Classes offered to keep new Nebraska cyclists safe on the streets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus and its closures had a cycling effect on Nebraskans.

Bike shops reported their busiest years ever, with record sales and demands for service. Big box stores couldn’t keep up. And, at least early on, trail traffic counts spiked in Lincoln and Omaha.

In April, some stretches of trail in Lincoln drew nearly 60% more users than they had a year before, though traffic returned to pre-pandemic averages in June, according to the city.

Omaha’s trail system recorded increases of up to 100% in April, said Julie Smith, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska.

She was also noticing more cyclists in her neighborhood, and that got her thinking.

“We started seeing so many people out on the streets we knew were probably not as familiar with riding in traffic as those who have been out there,” she said.

The statewide advocacy group went into what she called rapid response mode to keep the new cyclists safe — and to keep them cycling. It decided to use the money it raised in May, from the annual Omaha Gives campaign, to pay for a series of bicycle safety classes.