Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges to visit UNL for MLK week events

Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges will be visiting the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as part of a series of events to honor Martin Luther King Jr. beginning Monday.

Bridges, who was one of the first black children to initiate desegregation in New Orleans' schools, will be the keynote speaker at the MLK brunch Wednesday. The brunch is free and open to the public and will be held in the Willa Cather Dining Complex, Red Cloud Room at 10:30 a.m.

Guests can register at go.unl.edu/mlkbrunch.

The 2020 Chancellor's Fulfilling the Dream Award will also be presented at the MLK brunch. It will be presented to Anna Shavers, the acting dean of the College of Law.

Other MLK week events include:

* Monday, 9-11:30 a.m.: The 25th annual MLK Youth Rally and March will begin with a pre-rally and empowerment program at the Nebraska Union Ballroom, move to the Centennial Room for a “Call to Action” and culminate with a march to the state Capitol.