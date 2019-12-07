Civic Nebraska hosts first Civic Saturday, hopes to spread importance of civic engagement

Brian Smith, an Omaha writer, tailored his speech to focus on the importance of representative democracy and civic engagement.

Smith spent time at Citizen University in Seattle training to become a certified "civic seminarian." Seminarians undergo training to learn more about their own beliefs, develop "sermons" regarding current day and civic traditions in society and ultimately return to their communities to establish Civic Saturdays.

Smith emphasized the importance of community action, whether it be running for office, voting or coming together to demand change. He specifically referenced movements such as the "Fight for $15" movement to raise the minimum wage, as well as the Civil Rights, Women's Rights and LGBTQA movements.

"That's the power of direct action and organization in the streets," he said. "These arguments and eras continue and we are still required to lift together."

This was Smith's first time attending a Civic Saturday service. He said his focus was to create meaningful discussion among the 20-plus attendees.

"When we think about our influence or impact, we can start to feel helpless," he said. "So the question becomes in what way can we be helpful as we work together with other people."