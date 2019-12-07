Civic Nebraska hosts first Civic Saturday, hopes to spread importance of civic engagement

Lincoln residents gathered together on Saturday at The Bay for a different type of church service.
Swapping out the wine for coffee and the opening hymn for Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land," Civic Nebraska hosted its first "Civic Saturday" to foster the importance of civic engagement.
The event was created in 2016 by Eric Liu of Citizen University and is intended to model a worship service. Civic Saturday has since spread to more than 30 cities in the United States.
"Perhaps the strongest example of a community is a faith community," said Amanda Barker, deputy executive director and director of civic health programs at Civic Nebraska. "We're drawing best practice from that and refocusing it toward civic engagement."
Barker and Civic Nebraska attempted to hold the event last year, but it fell through after the speaker wasn't able to attend. Now, she hopes to build upon Saturday's event and ultimately hold it quarterly beginning in 2020.
Each Civic Saturday features a "civic sermon" based around the importance of civic engagement. The theme of this weekend's Civic Saturday was "All Rise," which Barker said focuses on the idea of community democracy.
"When one of us rises, we all rise through community democracy," she said.
Brian Smith, an Omaha writer, tailored his speech to focus on the importance of representative democracy and civic engagement.
Smith spent time at Citizen University in Seattle training to become a certified "civic seminarian." Seminarians undergo training to learn more about their own beliefs, develop "sermons" regarding current day and civic traditions in society and ultimately return to their communities to establish Civic Saturdays.
Smith emphasized the importance of community action, whether it be running for office, voting or coming together to demand change. He specifically referenced movements such as the "Fight for $15" movement to raise the minimum wage, as well as the Civil Rights, Women's Rights and LGBTQA movements.
"That's the power of direct action and organization in the streets," he said. "These arguments and eras continue and we are still required to lift together."
This was Smith's first time attending a Civic Saturday service. He said his focus was to create meaningful discussion among the 20-plus attendees.
"When we think about our influence or impact, we can start to feel helpless," he said. "So the question becomes in what way can we be helpful as we work together with other people."
State senator Adam Morfeld, who also serves as the executive director and founded Civic Nebraska, said the event is important in light of a particularly divisive time in politics.
"These types of gatherings are important, particularly to bring people together that are coming from diverse political and other backgrounds to celebrate our core values of a civic society," he said. "Particularly at times when we have a lot of divisiveness on the political level, I think people are really looking for outlets like this to celebrate who we are."
