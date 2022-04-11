City's budget on track, but impacted by fuel and other price increases

While the city's spending and revenue are on track halfway through the 2021-22 budget year, officials don't expect last year's spike in sales tax revenue to continue and Lincoln is feeling the effect of fuel prices and other increases.

“Big picture, overall, we’re on track,” said Jon Carlson, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff during a mid-year budget briefing to the City Council on Monday. “That’s good news.”

Last year, federal stimulus money and extra pandemic purchasing by businesses — such as masks and modifications so employees could work remotely — meant the city collected $88.7 million in sales tax revenue, nearly $8.4 million more than it did in 2019-20 and nearly $4.4 million more than it estimated it would in the 2020-21 budget.

But Carlson told the City Council that sales tax revenue will likely return to the modest increases it has seen over the past 16 years, and increased energy costs and economic uncertainty created by global events such as the war in Ukraine could have an effect.

Any sales tax revenue surpluses, he said, go into the city’s cash reserves. Sales tax is the largest source of revenue for the city, followed by property tax revenue.

The city also benefited from what was a historic increase in property tax revenue last year, something also not likely to continue. Carlson said the upcoming biennial budget projects 3% increase in property tax revenue the first year and 5% the second year.

Among the good news: development remains very strong, said City-County Planning Director David Cary.

So far this year, applications to the planning department — which encompasses everything from improvements on existing property to zoning changes and use permits for new development — are up 15% and the department is on track to get more than 500 such applications. That's happened just once during Cary’s tenure.

That comes on the heels of 2,300 building permits issued last year — the fourth-highest total since 1960 and the most in the last 18 years, Cary said. The new comprehensive plan is set to accommodate the demand, he said, with a 48-year supply of potential lots.

But fuel costs and price increases are impacting other areas.

Diesel fuel prices have increased from $2.41 per unit to $4.17, increasing diesel fuels costs for the city by about $112,000, said Liz Elliott, director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

The cost of chemicals to treat water and wastewater have increased between 16%-30% and PVC pipe costs have increased, Elliott said. The impact of high PVC prices means projects cost more. For instance, the low bid of a trunk sewer extension on West A Street was $5.2 million. City officials had estimated the cost at $2.5 million, she said.

Because of the increase in sales tax revenue — a quarter-cent of which goes to street improvements — the city is keeping up on street improvements, despite a steady increase in cost per lane mile for residential projects from $195,000 in 2020 to $353,000 this year.

Also, the increases in diesel prices have been muted somewhat because of the city’s diversified fleet that includes buses powered by compressed natural gas, Elliott said.

Carlson said city facility use is recovering from the impact of the pandemic, but is still down, particularly parking revenue.

Among the projects going forward is a $38 million expansion to the Theresa Street wastewater treatment facility, Elliott said.

The new budget cycle will begin soon, with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presenting her draft of the biennial budget to the City Council on June 13.

