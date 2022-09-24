City wants your help building more mountain bike trails in Lincoln

The city could start adding mountain bike trails to Lincoln’s parks as early as next summer -- but it needs help determining what to build, and where to build them.

It took the first step in answering those questions last week, launching an online survey to gauge interest in additional mountain biking options.

The 25 questions cover basic demographics, skill level, riding frequency and expectations: How close would the trails need to be for you to use them? Would you want restrooms, a parking lot, a covered shelter?

And after the survey closes Oct. 12, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will use the results to help shape its mountain bike facilities master plan, a process that will take until April to complete.

But it all really started in early 2020, when a university student asked the city if he could build singletrack through the western part of Van Dorn Park.

The city agreed, they worked through the legal questions, volunteers carved a 2-mile loop that became an instant success, and the city took note: Why not try to replicate the Van Dorn experience in other parts of the city?

It was already happening without them. Parks employees were finding that riders were building unapproved renegade trails around the city.

“We’re seeing these things popping up in parks, so I guess that’s a read on how important this is for people,” said parks planner Sara Hartzell.

So they’ve spent the past year and a half learning more about mountain bike trails, she said. A parks employee spent a week in Arkansas, learning how to build trails. Other staffers toured nearby trails at Platte River State Park, and in Omaha.

The next step was the online survey. After that, the parks department will spend October through February meeting with a working committee of cyclists and other stakeholders to help draft the master plan.

It will identify the parks where new trails could, and should, be built. And it will determine what to build – singletrack, pump track, jump track or skills training course.

The plan will be presented to the public in March, and then to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board April 13. If it’s approved, trail-building could begin after that — especially if the city finds willing volunteer partners.

“If we started working with someone who wanted to adopt one of those segments, we’ll start right away,” Hartzell said. “And I suspect we’ll have some eager people ready to get going.”