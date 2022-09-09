City to host two Patriot Day ceremonies on Sunday

The public is invited to two Patriot Day ceremonies Sunday, hosted by Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council.

* 8:30 a.m. — LFR invites the public to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the north side of the Capitol, 1445 K St. The event also will be broadcast live on LNKTV, the city’s government access channel, and facebook.com/LNKFireRescue. It is available on ALLO Channel 2 and Spectrum Channel 1300. The ceremony will also be available on demand at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

The event will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and includes a flag raising by a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County honor guard; LFR Pipe and Drum Corps; audio clips from Sept. 11, 2001; a 21-gun salute; and remarks by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

* 9:30 a.m. — The public is invited to the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The free ceremony will include a wreath ceremony by the Post 9/11 Monument, reading of the names on the Post 9/11 Monument and brief remarks. The wreath recognizes those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as those who responded to the attacks on that day and since.

Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council members will be available in the garden after the ceremony for tours and questions. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Auld Pavilion, just west of the garden.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/patriotday for more information.