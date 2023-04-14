The city is hosting an Earth Day celebration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the University of Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive.

Organized by the Lincoln Earth Day Coalition, this free family event will feature a StarTran electric bus, Lincoln Electric System electric vehicles, local food vendors and a plant sale.

There will be a bike ride at 9 a.m.

Additional activities include a clothing swap, live music and more than 60 energy, water, waste, conservation, educational and sustainability-related booths

“There are engaging activities planned all day long for families and friends to support environmental stewardship and learn about sustainable living," said Lincoln Earth Day Coalition member Brittney Albin.

The celebration will close a portion of North 21st Street from Transformation Drive to Salt Creek Roadway. Free vehicle parking will be available in the parking lot north of Nebraska Innovation Campus. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Nebraska Innovation Campus building.

Notable events in the history of Earth Day Notable events in the history of Earth Day September 1962: ‘Silent Spring’ is published January 1969: Santa Barbara oil spill January 1970: Santa Barbara Environmental Rights Day April 1970: First Earth Day December 1970: Congress authorizes creation of the EPA February 1971: Earth Day recognized by the United Nations October 1972: Congress passes the Clean Water Act April 1980: First Canadian Earth Day April 1990: 20th Earth Day recognized by 141 countries September 1995: Sen. Gaylord Nelson awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom April 2000: Leonardo DiCaprio hosts 30th Earth Day April 2007: Earth Day crowds set records in Chicago April 2010: Earth Day 2010 coincides with International Year of Biodiversity April 2016: Earth Day Network launches 7.8 billion trees campaign April 2016: Paris Agreement opens for signatures April 2017: Earth Day Network co-organizes March for Science August 2018: Greta Thunberg begins School Strike for Climate April 2019: Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day 2019 September 2019: Global climate strike draws more than 4 million April 2021: Earth Day, with a focus on climate change Notable events in the history of Earth Day September 1962: ‘Silent Spring’ is published January 1969: Santa Barbara oil spill January 1970: Santa Barbara Environmental Rights Day April 1970: First Earth Day December 1970: Congress authorizes creation of the EPA February 1971: Earth Day recognized by the United Nations October 1972: Congress passes the Clean Water Act April 1980: First Canadian Earth Day April 1990: 20th Earth Day recognized by 141 countries September 1995: Sen. Gaylord Nelson awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom April 2000: Leonardo DiCaprio hosts 30th Earth Day April 2007: Earth Day crowds set records in Chicago April 2010: Earth Day 2010 coincides with International Year of Biodiversity April 2016: Earth Day Network launches 7.8 billion trees campaign April 2016: Paris Agreement opens for signatures April 2017: Earth Day Network co-organizes March for Science August 2018: Greta Thunberg begins School Strike for Climate April 2019: Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day 2019 September 2019: Global climate strike draws more than 4 million April 2021: Earth Day, with a focus on climate change