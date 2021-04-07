 Skip to main content
City to allow reservations at park areas, lifting 11-month-long restriction
City to allow reservations at park areas, lifting 11-month-long restriction

Holmes Lake activities

People take advantage of a warm day at Holmes Lake on Monday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

After an 11-month hiatus because of the pandemic, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department will allow people to reserve park buildings and shelters, picnic tables and sports areas.

The city will begin taking reservations Wednesday at 8 a.m., and individuals can reserve an area for May 1 or later. Reservations can be made in person at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at 3131 O St. or online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov by clicking on "Reserve a Park Area" or "Reserve a Ballfield or Court." 

Residents can reserve a shelter or group of picnic tables between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. or daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

The cost of a reservation depends on the type of area and location. 

Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park must be reserved in person at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office. The pavilion is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and costs $400 to rent for four hours. Users also must pay a refundable $400 damage deposit. 

Sports areas include indoor basketball and volleyball courts and outdoor ballfields.

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

