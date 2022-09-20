City shuts down 70th Street for pavement repairs near East High School, Seacrest Field

A busy section of South 70th Street could be closed for over a week as city crews work to repair pavement damage.

In a news release, the city said it was closing down 70th Street between A and South streets on Tuesday. Work on the project could extend through Sept. 30.

The work is adjacent to Clock Tower Shopping Center and 70th Street is a heavily used route for students headed to Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X high schools and fans attending games at Seacrest and Aldrich fields.

This week alone, three varsity football games are scheduled at Seacrest on Thursday and Friday.

The posted detour sends traffic from 70th to 56th Street.