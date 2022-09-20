 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

City shuts down 70th Street for pavement repairs near East High School, Seacrest Field

  • 0

A busy section of South 70th Street could be closed for over a week as city crews work to repair pavement damage.

In a news release, the city said it was closing down 70th Street between A and South streets on Tuesday. Work on the project could extend through Sept. 30.

Lincoln man, 22, found dead in car in Taco Bell parking lot, police say
Lincoln to offer more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The work is adjacent to Clock Tower Shopping Center and 70th Street is a heavily used route for students headed to Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X high schools and fans attending games at Seacrest and Aldrich fields.

This week alone, three varsity football games are scheduled at Seacrest on Thursday and Friday.

The posted detour sends traffic from 70th to 56th Street.

How well do you know Lincoln streets? Here's a quiz

Check your street smarts here.

Here are 10 questions about Lincoln street names, courtesy of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.

1 of 20
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News