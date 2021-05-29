City seeking extreme blight designation for 2 large areas of northwest Lincoln

City officials are seeking to declare as blighted two large swaths of northwest Lincoln in an effort to help homeowners and possibly spur more residential development.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission last week recommended approval of both blighted and extremely blighted status for about 2,200 acres in the Belmont area and approximately 1,750 acres in the Air Park area. The proposals will go in front of the City Council sometime next month.

The extremely blighted status, which can be applied to blighted areas where the unemployment rate is at least twice the state average and 20% or more of residents live in poverty, opens up additional tax incentives for both developers and homeowners.

Homeowners in extremely blighted areas qualify for a $5,000 state property tax credit if they live in their homes.

"That was the driving force" in the city seeking to blight the two areas, Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said.

In most cases, blight designations are driven by developers who are looking to build a building or redevelop an existing property and want to be able to use tax-increment funding to cover some of the costs.