City scraps plans for sale to LPS to ensure public use of new soccer field at Cooper Park

City officials have decided not to sell a swath of Cooper Park to Lincoln Public Schools as part of a major renovation of the adjacent Park Middle School, which includes a new, expanded soccer field for school and public use.

Instead, the city will grant an easement to the school district allowing it to use the land where the expanded soccer field will be built, along with a new access road that will divert traffic from the school parking lot to Sixth Street instead of Eighth Street.

The change comes in response to neighbors’ concerns that selling the land to LPS would be the beginning of more such land transfers over time and their worries that LPS would restrict public access to the soccer field.

As part of the easement, the city and school district will sign an interlocal agreement that will assure the public’s access to the soccer field during non-school hours. The agreement will likely also spell out that LPS is responsible for maintaining the soccer field and the wellfields it has dug underneath.

Justina Clark, president of the South Salt Creek Community Organization, said she and other residents still have concerns about the access road LPS plans to build from the parking lot across parkland to Sixth Street, but she’s very happy the city decided against the land sale.