City rejects Lee's Chicken's attempt to reopen day after car crashed into building

"When that thing hit the building, I thought a God-dang tornado hit again — I really did," Kann said.

"Glass was flying everywhere and the whole building was shaking. With the weather reports coming, I thought we had another tornado. It was the damnedest thing 'til I went around the corner and saw the front end of a Mercedes sitting inside ... where a booth used to be."

The building's west side is boarded up, but Kann said he didn't know what total repairs would cost.

He's worried that, because of the building's advanced age, Lee's insurance company would require additional repairs to bring the building up to code — an effort he said he would start a GoFundMe to support.

In addition to shoring up the building, Edwards said Lee's would have to clear a series of hurdles before reopening, including getting approval from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

"They can't just reopen because they think they're ready," Edwards said.

That reality had settled in later Thursday when Justin Munger, kitchen manager at Lee's, confirmed that the restaurant was awaiting clearance from the city and couldn't open for curbside pick-up either, as the gas wasn't back on.