City offers new online water services bill payment website

There is a new online payment site for Lincoln water services at waterbill.lincoln.ne.gov.

The new billing system includes increased customer security, a simplified sign up and log in process, credit card payment capabilities and increased processing efficiencies, according to a news release from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

“We want to make paying your water and wastewater bill an easy and quick experience. The new online bill payment site offers customers an intuitive online process, additional convenient payment options, and enhanced security," said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities director Liz Elliott.

“The new system also increases the city’s efficiency when processing payments that will in turn offer enhanced customer service.”

To use the site, customers are required to set up a new account online once they receive their next bill. Customers must use their nine-digit customer identification number to create a new account. The process is as follows:

* For customers who receive paper bills in the mail, the customer identification number is in the lower-left corner of the bill.

* For customers who receive bills via email, the customer identification number is listed next to the word “Invoice.”

* Once you locate your nine-digit identification number, visit waterbill.lincoln.ne.gov.

* At the bottom of the page under “Need to log in or sign up to manage paperless billing or Autopay?” select “Click Here.” On the following screen, select “Sign up now” to create your account.

Those who choose to pay by mail or in person do not need to set up online accounts. Customers who already conduct automatic payments do not need to set up an online account.

However, those who would like to manage their account, update their automatic payment information, or receive a receipt when the payment has been processed will need to sign up for an online account.

Payments may be mailed to P.O. Box 87102, Lincoln, NE 68501, or delivered in person from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Lincoln Water and Wastewater billing office, 555 S. 10th St., Suite 203.

For more information, visit waterbill.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7551.

