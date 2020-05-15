City of Lincoln swimming pools to remain closed through beginning of season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and in any other year, that would normally mean opening day for Lincoln's city pools.

Not this year.

The nine city-owned pools scattered throughout Lincoln will remain closed on May 23, which was originally scheduled as opening day, giving the Parks and Recreation Department additional time to review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to operate pools safely.

If and when they do open -- parks Director Lynn Johnson said there is no firm date for doing so at this point -- the pools likely won't look the same as they have in previous summers.

"If we are able to determine a safe way to operate pools, we know that we will not open every pool in Lincoln this summer," Johnson said.

Also, city-run swimming and diving leagues will not take place this summer, and regional swim meets hosted by Woods Pool will also be canceled.

Johnson said the parks department is also suspending rental of park shelters, both open-air and enclosed, for the remainder of the year.

Playgrounds and spraygrounds will also remain closed until the CDC changes its guidelines, Johnson said.