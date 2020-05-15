City of Lincoln swimming pools to remain closed through beginning of season

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and in any other year, that would normally mean opening day for Lincoln's city pools.
Not this year.
The nine city-owned pools scattered throughout Lincoln will remain closed on May 23, which was originally scheduled as opening day, giving the Parks and Recreation Department additional time to review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to operate pools safely.
If and when they do open -- parks Director Lynn Johnson said there is no firm date for doing so at this point -- the pools likely won't look the same as they have in previous summers.
"If we are able to determine a safe way to operate pools, we know that we will not open every pool in Lincoln this summer," Johnson said.
Also, city-run swimming and diving leagues will not take place this summer, and regional swim meets hosted by Woods Pool will also be canceled.
Johnson said the parks department is also suspending rental of park shelters, both open-air and enclosed, for the remainder of the year.
Playgrounds and spraygrounds will also remain closed until the CDC changes its guidelines, Johnson said.
Johnson said the parks department is preparing to open up restrooms at Pioneers Park and Holmes Park on weekends beginning in June.
Day camps will start modified operations on May 26, Johnson added, while the Nature Camp at Pioneers Park will begin June 1.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the "difficult choices" made to close pools and parks were made with public health and the city's budget in mind, as well as the disparate impact each has on Lincoln residents.
Johnson said one option the department was exploring is opening pools with more stringent occupancy guidelines based upon the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's COVID Dial.
As the season moves forward, Gaylor Baird said the city would attempt to balance those concerns in any decisions it makes, calling it a top priority for the city.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Restaurants Reopen
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Wishtree
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
Noyes Art Gallery
School sign
Tower Square sign
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.