City of Lincoln swimming pools to remain closed through beginning of season
Swimming pool prep

Don Jones, with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, mows around the pool deck at Star City Shores before opening in 2018.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and in any other year, that would normally mean opening day for Lincoln's city pools.

Not this year.

The nine city-owned pools scattered throughout Lincoln will remain closed on May 23, which was originally scheduled as opening day, giving the Parks and Recreation Department additional time to review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to operate pools safely.

If and when they do open -- parks Director Lynn Johnson said there is no firm date for doing so at this point -- the pools likely won't look the same as they have in previous summers.

"If we are able to determine a safe way to operate pools, we know that we will not open every pool in Lincoln this summer," Johnson said.

Also, city-run swimming and diving leagues will not take place this summer, and regional swim meets hosted by Woods Pool will also be canceled.

Johnson said the parks department is also suspending rental of park shelters, both open-air and enclosed, for the remainder of the year.

Playgrounds and spraygrounds will also remain closed until the CDC changes its guidelines, Johnson said.

Johnson said the parks department is preparing to open up restrooms at Pioneers Park and Holmes Park on weekends beginning in June.

Day camps will start modified operations on May 26, Johnson added, while the Nature Camp at Pioneers Park will begin June 1.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the "difficult choices" made to close pools and parks were made with public health and the city's budget in mind, as well as the disparate impact each has on Lincoln residents.

Johnson said one option the department was exploring is opening pools with more stringent occupancy guidelines based upon the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's COVID Dial.

As the season moves forward, Gaylor Baird said the city would attempt to balance those concerns in any decisions it makes, calling it a top priority for the city.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

