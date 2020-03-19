You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City of Lincoln seeking to stock up on sanitizer, masks, gowns and gloves
View Comments
editor's pick alert

City of Lincoln seeking to stock up on sanitizer, masks, gowns and gloves

Personal protective equipment

The Lincoln Police Department announced this week that its officers will begin wearing gloves, masks and eye protection on more of their calls. "Due to the high number of personal contacts officers have daily, it is important to take steps to ensure safety for all," it posted on Facebook.

 Peter Salter

The city of Lincoln tried to stock up on personal protection equipment last week, issuing a series of emergency bid requests seeking supplies to keep its employees safe.

Like nearly 400 gallons of hand sanitizer in various quantities, including 1,000 12-ounce containers and a 55-gallon barrel. And 42,000 respirator masks. More than 40,000 disposable exam gloves, and 6,000 isolation gowns.

But it might have to take what it can get, when it can get it.

State disease doc: Virus likely in Lincoln, even without confirmed cases

A single supplier responded to the bid for N95 respirator masks, offering to sell pallets — or 3,840 masks — for $1,171. But it can’t guarantee delivery, said Bob Walla, the city’s purchasing agent.

And the same Illinois company was the one only to bite on the hand sanitizer bid, with a quote for more than $46,000. The city accepted the offer — and the mayor signed an executive order Tuesday — but the sanitizer won’t come anytime soon.

“We’re on the list right now,” Walla said. “But they’re looking at around four weeks for delivery.”

Bryan says it's prepared for coronavirus in Lancaster County

The city also accepted the bid for exam gloves — $1,863 — from the only company that responded, and the request for isolation gowns was still open Wednesday.

The protective gear will benefit employees from multiple departments, said Scott Holmes, the environmental public health director for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

This week, the fire and police departments announced ramped-up efforts to protect their staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus when responding to calls. And many city employees have routinely worn protective equipment in the course of their duties, Holmes said, such as health department nurses and dental staff.

“This is not unusual for us to order PPE,” he said. “The issue right now is the difficulty of obtaining it.”

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska Legislature
editor's pick topical

Hot food at Capitol discontinued

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lifestyles
editor's pick web only

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

  • Pat Sangimino
  • Updated

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News