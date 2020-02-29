City of Lincoln posts hundreds of seasonal positions

-
The city of Lincoln has posted and is looking to fill hundreds of seasonal full- and part-time jobs for this summer. The positions the city is hiring for include street work, jobs at the parks, pools, day camps and golf courses.
The positions can be found at jobs.lincoln.ne.gov under "Seasonal Opportunities." Those interested in the positions are encouraged to sign up for the e-notification service to be alerted when jobs are available.
Samantha Bernt
News intern
Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.
