City of Lincoln adds 15 coronavirus cases, reports significant increase in documented recoveries
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

City officials announced 15 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Monday, bringing the total to 1,487.

The county's latest figures document 417 recoveries, up from 330 reported on Friday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Lincoln hospitals dropped from 26 on Friday to 24 on Monday, including 13 county residents. Of the 24 patents, six are on ventilators, officials said.

