City moves Pearl Harbor ceremony to online format

There will be no in-person Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony in Lincoln this year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council will pre-record the ceremony, which will be aired Monday in lieu of a public event.

The ceremony will air at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on LNKTV, the city government access channel (Allo channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300, Kinetic channel 1005) and on demand on the city's website and YouTube channel.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter and Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen will speak at the event, which will include the Color Guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131, Post 3606 and Post 7722, and music from Amanda Palmer.

