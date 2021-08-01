City keeps its promise to honor Van Dorn Park donor, 100 years later

William T. Van Dorn saw the promise in Lincoln years before the village was even a dot on the territorial map.

But it’s taken Lincoln more than a century to keep its promise to Van Dorn.

The Indiana native was 21 when he first took note of the area, crossing Salt Creek while headed to the mountains to mine for gold. There wasn’t much here in 1864, but he predicted it would blossom into “a great commercial center.”

“He felt certain that it would soon be well peopled,” the Nebraska State Journal reported decades later.

And in 1870, with money in his pocket after a stint building the railroad, he chose the young city of Lincoln as his future new home.

He stepped off a stagecoach and spent a week looking at land. He settled on 10 acres just south of town and later moved his family there to start a nursery.

“I still own this property and am very proud of it,” he wrote in 1910. “It has beautiful groves of trees all over it, and as I spent some twenty-five years on the property, it always seems like home.”