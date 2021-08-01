City keeps its promise to honor Van Dorn Park donor, 100 years later

William T. Van Dorn saw the promise in Lincoln years before the village was even a dot on the territorial map.
But it’s taken Lincoln more than a century to keep its promise to Van Dorn.
The Indiana native was 21 when he first took note of the area, crossing Salt Creek while headed to the mountains to mine for gold. There wasn’t much here in 1864, but he predicted it would blossom into “a great commercial center.”
“He felt certain that it would soon be well peopled,” the Nebraska State Journal reported decades later.
And in 1870, with money in his pocket after a stint building the railroad, he chose the young city of Lincoln as his future new home.
He stepped off a stagecoach and spent a week looking at land. He settled on 10 acres just south of town and later moved his family there to start a nursery.
“I still own this property and am very proud of it,” he wrote in 1910. “It has beautiful groves of trees all over it, and as I spent some twenty-five years on the property, it always seems like home.”
Later, he bought 40 more acres nearby, which he would subdivide with the Woods Brothers and pitch as the most attractive residential addition in Lincoln, with streetcar lines on both sides and the soon-to-be paved 13th Street running through it.
“This is one of the finest drives in the city and is very attractive for beautiful residences,” he wrote.
Van Dorn was a busy man. When he wasn’t developing property or tending his nursery, he was perfecting a method for connecting rail cars. His patented automatic coupler made him a fortune, the State Journal reported, and Van Dorn moved to Chicago to run his new business. He died there in 1918, the result of a car crash two weeks earlier.
But he’d left his mark during his 75 years. There was a Van Dorn Coupler in the rail industry, a Van Dorn Street in Lincoln, a Van Dorn subdivision and — in the next couple of years — the potential of a Van Dorn Park, carved from his original, tree-filled 10 acres on one of the highest hills in the area.
His estate had just one condition.
* * *
A few months ago, Lynn Johnson, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, was leafing through a file folder with deeds to some of the city’s oldest parks.
And something about Van Dorn Park stood out.
In 1919, when William Van Dorn’s family, through the Woods Brothers, offered the city 9 acres to use as a park, it came with a requirement: The city had to erect a suitable memorial to the man — an arch, gateway or monument — within a reasonable time.
The city agreed, accepted the deed and opened the park at the southwest edge of Lincoln.
But it never built a memorial, as far as Johnson could tell.
“To my knowledge, there’s never been a marker in the park,” he said. “There’s not any remnant of that kind of monument or tribute to Mr. Van Dorn.”
He wasn’t the first to notice. In 1940, the Lincoln Evening Journal laid a guilt trip on city leaders with an item titled “City fails comply condition in deed.”
It read, in part: “There are no gateways, arches or monuments in the park and, insofar as can be ascertained, none ever have been there. The deed does not specify when the gateway, arch or monument shall be erected and 21 years may not be construed as an unreasonable waiting time. Yet the condition remains in the deed and the latter has grown a bit brown with age.”
Johnson took the broken promise seriously, even after all this time. “We thought we should get that rectified.”
Instead of an arch, or a gateway, his department decided a boulder-mounted plaque in the park — with some history of its benefactor — would be more appropriate.
And even though it took the city a century to comply, its timing was serendipitous.
* * *
A century ago, the city took Van Dorn’s 9 acres and added to it, turning Van Dorn Park into one of the city’s biggest and busiest parks in the middle of the last century.
Its tables and shelters were routinely booked; in 1932, the newspaper counted 1,000 picnickers in the park in one day. The city added tennis courts, horseshoe pits, a skating rink and a small branch library.
But Van Dorn’s prediction — that Lincoln would be a great commercial center — came true, and the park paid a price for that growth.
In 1940, the park lost land when road builders ran South 10th Street through it. It lost more to South Ninth in the late 1950s. And a project in the early 1990s dropped a four-lane bypass between Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 across its northern boundary.
The resulting traffic — nearly 55,000 vehicles a day, many of them semis — made it difficult and dangerous for pedestrians to get to the park.
Van Dorn Park lost its popularity. And it lost much of its playground equipment, which wasn’t replaced after it wore out or failed. Weeds and volunteer trees started taking over. The city turned part of the park into an open-air warehouse for its dirt, mulch and other materials.
But in late 2019, the Indian Village Neighborhood Association’s Diane Walkowiak urged the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which was reviewing the department’s 10-year parks plan, to bump Van Dorn Park up the priority list.
The city agreed, and it worked with the association to plan a $65,000 playground, with a climbing net, saucer swing and traditional swing set. That was installed earlier this year near the rental shelter.
The association also raised $7,000 for a nearby drinking fountain for humans, pets and water bottles.
At about the same time, a group of mountain bikers approached the department and got permission to carve 1.5 miles of single-track through the trees in the park’s western edge. An effort to replace some of the overgrowth — the weeds and volunteer trees — with native plants and flowers followed.
Lincoln's newest mountain bike loop could be ready to ride by the end of the weekend.
Suddenly, the overlooked park was again teeming with activity and attention.
And Walkowiak realized all this was happening during the former nursery’s 100th year as Van Dorn Park. “So I said, ‘Let’s have a celebration to celebrate the 100th anniversary.’”
She started researching William Van Dorn. None of his descendants live in Lincoln, but she went online, and used newspaper archives and genealogy sites to track down six of his great-grandchildren.
She reached Christopher Van Dorn, a 64-year-old flight attendant who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. He grew up knowing there was a street, and a park, named for his great-grandfather in Nebraska. But he’d never visited it until late May, when he had a 30-hour layover in Omaha.
Walkowiak picked him up and drove him to Lincoln, giving him a tour of the landmarks that bear his name.
He didn’t know what to expect, but he liked what he learned about its recent renaissance — and what he saw near Ninth and Van Dorn.
“I was really impressed with the mountain biking trail, and next to that the new playground. There happened to be a birthday party going on and I was gratified it was utilized as much as it was.”
Walkowiak’s research led her to other discoveries.
That William Van Dorn served in the Union Army for just one week, tapped to help defend Indiana from the Confederates but mustered out when the threat quickly shifted to Ohio.
That in 1921, one of his sons traveled to Lincoln from Chicago to formally oppose plans to turn the new park into an auto campground. And that the next year, the South Lincoln Men’s Community Club urged the city to take better care of the park.
She also found the city’s broken promise to the Van Dorn family. But she sat on that, and didn’t alert the Parks and Recreation Department. She was picking her battles.
“I hadn’t really pushed on it, because we were pushing on so many other things.”
So she was thrilled to learn Johnson, the department’s director, had stumbled upon the request on his own, and that the city was finally going to make good on it.
The memorial will be dedicated during the Aug. 8 anniversary celebration.
The city used Walkowiak’s research to write the short biography of William Van Dorn, which was cast onto a bronze plaque and will be mounted on a boulder next to a pair of park benches. They included a garland of cherries across the bottom of the plaque, because Van Dorn grew them at his nursery and orchard.
And they’ll install it all by the end of the month, in time for the celebration, at the highest point in the park — William Van Dorn’s favorite spot on his land.
The former grain elevator on South Sixth Street could be the county's only officially worthless commercial property with a building on it, the assessor said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter