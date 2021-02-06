City issues snow emergency; parking banned on arterial streets, odd side of residential streets

Lincoln officials have issued a snow emergency parking ban effective at noon Saturday.

About 1.5 inches of snow had fallen in Lincoln as of 7 a.m., and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County until 3 p.m. Snow accumulation of up to 4 inches is possible.

Several counties west of Lincoln were in a winter storm warning due to blowing snow causing hazardous travel conditions. The Nebraska State Patrol warned that visibility was extremely poor on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska and urged people not to travel.

A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets. A map of those routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Parking will also be banned on the odd side of residential streets.

The city said 60 crews were plowing arterial streets as of 9 a.m. Saturday. Residential plowing is scheduled to begin at noon and take up to 24 hours to complete.

