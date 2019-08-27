The city is inviting people to attend an open house on Sept. 5 on improvements it proposes to make to West O Street.
The meeting will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Community Action Partnership, 210 O St. A brief presentation will begin at 5 p.m.
According to the Urban Development Department, the project would improve the aesthetic and functionality of West O Street between the Harris Overpass and Northwest 56th Street.
The goal of the project is to help stimulate private reinvestment along West O Street.
People attending the open house will have an opportunity to provide input on the proposals. A second meeting is planned in December.