City has fourth confirmed case; playgrounds closed, but city parks and trails are open

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed Lincoln's fourth case of coronavirus Friday, about an hour after Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gave a briefing.
The new case, announced late Friday afternoon, is a man in his 30s who is self-isolating. The Health Department is investigating any community contacts.
The Health Department is now monitoring 172 individuals and reports 181 negative tests.
Earlier, Gaylor Baird briefed a virtual audience of reporters that Lincoln’s parks and trails are still open. City officials are encouraging people to use them, but some restrictions on park use were announced.
Most notably, the city is encouraging people not to play on the playground equipment in the parks. That equipment is a high-touch area that is not sanitized.
The equipment, however, will not be closed off in any fashion. Rather, the city will use signs to warn against using it.
“We’ve ordered signage that should be here next week,” said Parks Director Lynn Johnson. "We’re going to start by posting signage in the larger parks, so our regional parks will have signage letting people know the playgrounds are closed at this point. As we get more signage, we're going to spread those out to the neighborhood parks as well.
“Some communities in the country have actually wrapped their playgrounds with caution tape. We're not taking that approach. We're trying to get people notified.”
The city has reviewed and canceled all park shelter reservations between now and May 6, Johnson said. Those who had made reservations can resubmit those reservations if they reduce their group size to 10 or fewer people.
Additionally, restrooms in the parks have been closed and water fountains shut off. Those who go out to the parks are encouraged to bring water with them and to also carry hand sanitizer. Residents are also encouraged to carry their trash out with them.
Those who use basketball, pickleball and tennis courts should keep gatherings to 10 or fewer and observe the 6-foot distance while on the courts, Johnson said.
City golf courses also have made some operational adjustments. All golf carts are now single rider only. Golfers are encouraged to pay in advance online to reduce the amount of time they are in the clubhouse.
“We definitely don't want to shut down parks, because this is actually one form of respite for all the folks who are spending much more time at home,” said Gaylor Baird. “And it is safe to be outside if you practice social distancing measures and keep yourself clean and use good hand washing.”
The city does not yet have data on compliance with Wednesday’s tighter restrictions on gatherings that require bars and restaurants to close indoor service and go to drive-thru, carryout or delivery.
Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said her department received 90 calls Thursday questioning operations, primarily at bars and restaurants, and seven Friday. Those calls were not necessarily aimed at identifying businesses in noncompliance.
But Gaylor Baird said even without data following Wednesday, that anecdotal evidence showed a high rate of compliance.
“I think a lot of businesses were already complying with those guidelines prior to them being mandated,” she said. “And that's part of why I think you see our numbers of confirmed cases are as low as they are right now. I think people started taking this seriously very early in Lincoln and Lancaster County.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
