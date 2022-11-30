City Hall: Lincoln mayor's race shaping up to be an expensive one

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Peed family and its corporation, Sandhills Global, which lent its considerable wealth to help Republican gubernatorial and legislative candidates in the general election, played a significant role in local politics as well.

And that influence is likely to continue, especially in Lincoln’s mayoral race, where Sandhills Global made an unprecedented $250,000 donation to state Sen. Suzanne Geist’s mayoral campaign.

In an appeal to her supporters, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird noted the contribution and said it came from a corporate donor that opposed a “key public safety measure” her administration took during the pandemic.

The mask mandate — which led to an unsuccessful recall attempt of Gaylor Baird and three council members — is likely to be an issue in the coming election.

The publishing company's contribution totals nearly half of the approximately $500,000 Gaylor Baird raised during her first mayoral bid nearly four years ago.

In an interview, she said the influx of that kind of money means it makes the 2023 election a historically expensive race. But she thinks her record will serve her well.

“I think that my proven record of service to the people of Lincoln gives me a competitive edge in this race.”

In the general election, Sandhills Global, as well as Tom Peed and son Shawn Peed individually, cumulatively donated half a million dollars to the conservative political action committee Together Nebraska.

While Together Nebraska spent considerable dollars opposing Democratic legislative candidates, it also contributed more than $400,000 to oppose state Sen. Adam Morfeld, who lost a narrow race for Lancaster County Attorney to incumbent Pat Condon. Additionally, the Peeds donated $60,000 directly to Condon’s campaign.

Had Morfeld won, he would have been the first Democrat and first county attorney who didn’t rise through the office ranks to hold the elected position in more than 60 years.

Neither the Peeds nor their corporation contributed to other county races in the general election, though two Republican candidates challenging incumbent Democratic Lancaster County Commissioners Sean Flowerday and Rick Vest did get contributions from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

In the upcoming mayoral race, Republican Stan Parker, a former Husker football player who runs a Christian ministry backed by groups who opposed the city’s mask mandate, has also announced plans to run. Gaylor Baird, a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race, formally launched her reelection campaign last week.

Though she’s made no formal announcement, Elina Newman, who is listed as nonpartisan and made an unsuccessful bid for City Council last year, is the only candidate that has formally filed with the Lancaster County Election Commissioner.

The deadline for filing as a candidate is March 3. The city primary is April 4, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the city general election on May 2.

Sandhills Global has been a campaign contributor to local elections before, but more modestly. It contributed $2,500 to Newman’s City Council campaign in 2021, as well as $5,000 to council candidate Mary Hilton and $2,500 to council candidate Roy Christensen.

Rumors and lake homes

The rumor mill has churned for some time — and is likely to churn faster leading up to the election — over a home Gaylor Baird and her husband own near Ashland.

The quiet suggestion is that the mayor spends most of her time there, rather than in the city she leads.

The mayor — and her campaign manager — say that’s just not true.

“It’s a vacation home,” said Kevin Cass, who manages Gaylor Baird's campaign. “Her kids go to school in Lincoln and they have a home they’ve lived in for 20-plus years.”

Gaylor Baird said she spends limited time in the home on a lake. Her three children attended Lincoln Public Schools: the oldest two graduated from Lincoln High, and the youngest attends Southeast.

She and her husband bought their home in the Near South neighborhood in 2002 for $286,000, according to Lancaster County assessor records.

They purchased the home near Ashland in June 2021 for $1.6 million.

They transferred ownership of both homes to trusts, which is a fairly common estate planning tactic.