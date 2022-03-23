City Hall: Lincoln man suggests benches downtown are designed to discourage loitering

Mike Reinmiller would like downtown Lincoln to get rid of what he calls hostile architecture — limestone benches with rounded bars that make it impossible to lie down.

The bars, he said, are intended to discourage loitering, and have the effect of creating an unwelcome environment that ostracizes people experiencing homelessness.

He started with a letter to the editor, spoke to council members and city officials and now has an online petition that’s gotten 789 of the 800 signatures he’s seeking to encourage city officials to rethink the benches common along P Street.

Dan Marvin, the city’s urban development director, said one of the primary reasons for the bars is to discourage grinding by skateboarders.

And, he said, there are other benches downtown that don’t have those bars.

“The characterization that there are no benches someone can lay down on is inaccurate,” he said.

Downtown Lincoln Association Director Todd Ogden said the bars also are an aid for elderly people to get up and down, and said while the city owns the benches his association is open to discussing other options when they need to be replaced.

Ogden said he wants downtown to be welcoming to everyone, and the association has focused its efforts on working with social workers from groups who help people experiencing homelessness to get them the services they need.

Marvin said the city does a lot to help people experiencing homelessness, including outreach, rent and utility assistance, and programs to avoid eviction.

“I’m just not sure if removing armrests on some downtown benches is at the top of my priority list to solve the issues of homelessness," he said.

Reinmiller said he’s been involved with issues regarding homelessness for years, and the architecture downtown is part of the issue. Pushing homeless people out of sight doesn’t make the problem go away, he said.

“I don’t have all the answers. I just know what’s not right,” he said. “I love this place. I just think we can do things to make it better.”

