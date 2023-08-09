Margaret Reist Local government reporter Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A furry stowaway left his home in the rocky wilds of Wyoming and ended up in a Lincoln driveway — possibly the first (non-zoo-related) visit this sort of marmot’s ever made to the capital city.

The marmot — a rodent that lives in the western part of the United States (think Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Montana) — found its way into the engine compartment of a 12-person van owned by a Lincoln family.

Brian Bradley, his son and a group from their church went camping near Centennial in southeastern Wyoming near the Snowy Range Mountains and parked near a trailhead.

The campers headed home on Tuesday, unaware they had an extra passenger.

Bradley said he kept smelling the faint odor of manure every time he got in and out of the car — like he’d stepped in something.

“I still can’t believe the thing rode for seven hours without bolting — we stopped for lunch, for gas,” he said.

The marmot was tucked into a space far enough away from the exhaust or manifold or anything else that might have gotten too hot, said Steve Beal, Lincoln Animal Control manager who has learned a lot about marmots in the last 72 hours.

“If it was going to hide, that was the right place,” Beal said. “I’m sure it wasn’t the most comfortable ride.”

Bradley said they got home late Tuesday night, and sometime Thursday his wife saw what she thought was a squirrel or a cat run into the engine compartment of the van.

The next night Bradley heard a squeaking noise.

“I thought maybe a fire alarm was going dead, but mine are all wired,” he said.

The next morning he heard it again and — because he’s been camping in Wyoming before and knows the sound a marmot makes — he realized what was making that squeaking sound. When he opened the hood, he saw the stowaway.

He called Lincoln Animal Control, which quickly realized the stowaway wasn’t native to Nebraska and that they would likely need a little help.

Beal said they called Nebraska Game and Parks, which called Nebraska Wildlife Rehabilitation in Omaha, and everybody arrived in the Lincoln driveway soon thereafter. They had to sedate the critter and pull him out from the bottom of the van — an ordeal that took a few hours.

Laura Stastny, director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehabilitation, said while the groundhog (an animal that can be found in Nebraska) is a kind of marmot, this guy — a yellow-bellied marmot — is not.

Statsny and the vet who came with her took the marmot back to their rehab center in Omaha, and they will return him to the Wyoming trailhead in a week or so.

First, though, the burns he suffered on the pads of his feet (probably walking on a hot engine) must heal.

He is just a kid (more like a teenager, able to live on his own but who still does dumb, my-brain-isn’t-completely-formed-yet things), and likely kept returning to the van’s engine compartment because it was familiar, Statsny said.

“It was probably really wondering what it had gotten itself into,” she said.

It was a first for Beal, who’s dealt with his share of raccoons and possums and other critters more common to Nebraska.

“I’ve been here a lot of years and don’t ever remember us going out on a call for a marmot,” he said.

A fitting entrance

A metal arch atop two brick pillars at the southern end of Cooper Park provides — at long last — a fitting entrance point to Lincoln’s oldest city park.

Neighbors gathered Saturday to celebrate the installation of the arch bearing the park’s name, which was made by TMCO, a manufacturing company located just blocks from the park.

The archway is an important symbol to neighbors who appreciate not only the park’s historic significance, but what it means to their neighborhood.

“To have something to signify (the park is) important to us … having an arch like that really brings together all the work that’s been done to preserve and protect the park,” said Crystal Bock Thiessen, president of the South Salt Creek Community Organization.

In 1867 — before Lincoln was incorporated — 11.5 acres near what is now Sixth and D streets was identified as a spot for a park, though it didn’t actually become a park until 1900.

The city grew up around it, and many of the earliest residents to the neighborhood were Germans from Russia who immigrated to the United States and lived in what has become known as the South Russian Bottoms.

There was a time when the park was not kept up well, Bock Thiessen said, but the neighborhood has always cared about it.

Decades ago, when Park Elementary on the north end of the park was renovated to become a middle school, protesters parked themselves in the trees to protest their removal.

Neighbors often felt ignored by the city, but some years ago a renaissance of sorts began.

In 2019, two years after the South Salt Creek Community Association formed, the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department approved a master plan for the park. A couple of years later, neighbors raised concerns about another renovation of Park Middle School and its effect on the park.

But on Saturday, neighbors and city parks officials rededicated Cooper Park during a celebration by the new arch.

J.J. Yost, parks and recreation planning and facilities manager, said the master plan called for some sort of art to celebrate the park and the arch grew out of that. TMCO created it for the cost of materials.

Bock Thiessen said many of the master plan projects have been completed now: new pickleball and tennis courts, new sidewalks, a new roof on the shelter, new signage and an adult workout station. Portions of the retaining wall that were crumbling have been removed, and residents can use the school’s soccer field.

She said they appreciate the support from the city and nonprofits that have helped improve the park.

“We’ve got lots of plans as a neighborhood association,” she said. “That’s the purpose of a centerpiece like this — it provides an opportunity, a reason to come together.”

Victory at Victory Park

Moving the downtown senior center and fitness center to Victory Park at the Veterans Administration Campus was intended to increase access for seniors and better serve veterans.

So far, it appears to have worked.

Randall Johnson, the head of Aging Partners, said participation has more than doubled at the senior center and fitness center in the first two months they’ve been open.

In May and June 2022, 79 people visited the senior center, compared to 183 in the same two months this year, a 132% increase. The number of seniors who visited the fitness center jumped from 73 to 256 (a 251% increase).

The number of veterans using the senior center increased from six to 35, and the number of veterans using the fitness center jumped from nine to 42.

